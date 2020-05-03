Moline Bride receives drive by bridal shower

Olivia Cornejo has had to alter her wedding plans thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic so her family decided to throw her a surprise drive by bridal shower. It was something that Cornejo didn’t see coming.

“I thought I was coming out here to take pictures with my sisters and then my family and friends decided to surprise me.”

Cars filled with family and friends were lined up to congratulate Cornejo and give her a gift for a drive by bridal show. For awhile Cornejo was wondering if she would have a bridal shower.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to have a bridal shower.” Said Cornejo. “So I’m just really thankful that my family all got together and put this together for me and it’s just been a really great day.”

It became an extremely stressful time for Cornejo once the Coronavirus started spreading rapidly and cancelling all large gatherings.

“I was so worried.” Cornejo said. “I was freaking out, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to have the wedding I wanted, but at the end of the day having your family and your friends there is all that matters.”

The wedding was supposed to be in June, but now it has been moved up a month and the guest list has been downsized. Despite all of the complications leading up to the big day, Cornejo is focused on celebrating with her family and friends.

“I’m a girl so you kind of dream about this day for your whole life so it’s finally here and I’m so excited to get married.”