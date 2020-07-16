Moline business closing its doors after 40 years

A Moline business is shutting down after 40 years.

Better Life Nutrition is permanently closing after its owner decided to retire. Competition with internet sales and supply troubles from COVID-19 also led to the decision.

It’s something they knew would come at some point.

“It wasn’t easy. I’ve made a lot of personal friends from being here,” says Paul Bogosian, owner of Better Life. “Customers depend on us for knowledge and information, and I’m going to miss that exchange with them. Time spent with them. Helping them.”

A big change they’ve seen in the four decades they’ve been open is nutrition going from something ignored to mainstream acceptance.