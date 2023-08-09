Some Moline small business owners say they’ve not received the support from the city they were promised.

The support these owners are talking about is from the B.O.O.S.T. (Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation) Program that utilizes cash from the American Rescue Plan to support local businesses. Applicants say they knew from the start that the process would be competitive, with over 70 applicants.

The City of Moline chose 30 awardees based on multiple factors, saying that businesses applying for the funds were never guaranteed the full amount of their funding request. Grants could go up to $50,000 but final awards would be based on factors like application completeness, business plans and business stability.



