The Moline Maroons boys high school state championship basketball team was honored by the Rock Island County Board on Tuesday, March 21.

By a unanimous vote at its monthly meeting, the county board adopted a proclamation naming March 21st as “Moline Maroons Day in Rock Island County.” Coach Sean Taylor and Assistant Coach Patrick Rangel were on hand with the team and their parents for the board presentation, as well as for an informal reception hosted by the County Board Chairman, prior to the board meeting.

Rock Island County board chairman Richard Brunk, left, stands with his grandsons and the state champion Moline Maroons boys basketball team, on March 21, 2023.

Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk, in presenting the proclamation, expressed community pride in the team’s historic 35-3 season, which was capped off with a first-ever state title. On March 11, 2023, the Maroons team earned their first 4A State Title over Benet Academy, 59-43.

To show how the team’s success touched young and old alike, Brunk on Tuesday had two of his grandchildren – who had cheered for the team — present the proclamation to the team.

“I know that I speak for the board and the community – and not just because I am from Moline and not just because my uncle (Porter Bennett) played on the 1943 Moline basketball team that finished second at state,” board member and Moline High alum Porter McNeil said. “But because Sean Taylor and his group of young, talented athletes really lifted the spirits of the community.”

“To win the state championship in Illinois, with the Chicago teams, the suburban teams and the powerhouse downstate teams, is really incredible and – so — huge congratulations to this team,” said McNeil, which was followed by a standing ovation for the Maroons’ team and coaches.