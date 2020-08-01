Moline church preparing to reopen for worship this weekend

A church in Moline ha waited more than four months to reopen their doors for worship. And they finally will this weekend.

The service is planned for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Temperatures will be taken when people come in and people must sign in. Masks are required.

People will be seated every third row, but families can sit together.

With all these changes, the Miller’s feel ready to bring people in on Sunday.

“There’s something about being in person, in each other’s presence that people are excited about and maybe, I don’t know, maybe they’re ready to have a live worship instead of watching on YouTube or live on Facebook,” said Debbie Miller.

More information on guidelines can be found on their Facebook page.