Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 41st St., Moline, will honor the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment, with a Blessing of Pets throughout the day on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

All pets and their caretakers are invited to meet with the pastor (Rev. Santina Poor) and receive a blessing on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Hope United will have a table set up near the entrance of the church parking lot for walk-ups or for anyone driving in that would like to park their cars, according to a Monday church release.

A Roman Catholic priest blesses a pet dog in a car during an annual drive-thru tradition at a mall in Pasig City, suburban Manila on Oct. 2, 2022.

“Our pets have helped us get through a very challenging time over the past few years,” the church release said. “They are blessings in our lives and now we can honor them with a blessing.”

“It is always a wonderful event with lots of smiles and sweet pets and their humans,” Rev. Poor said Monday.

Hope United Church of Christ is “a small church with a big heart, loving and serving our community,” they said. “We are an Open and Affirming (ONA) Congregation of the United Church of Christ. We live into that identity by loving God and loving our neighbors as we love ourselves.”

