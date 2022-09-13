Residents who are thinking of running for Moline City Council next spring can pick up candidate filing packets from the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 619 16th Street. Packets are also available online by clicking here. Completed forms can be filed with the City Clerk between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from November 21-28. City offices will be closed November 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Moline’s elections are non-partisan so candidates do not declare party affiliation.

The 2023 consolidated municipal election is scheduled for April 4, 2023. If a primary election is required, it will be held on Feb. 28, 2023. Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 have seats up for election.

For more information, including the 2023 candidate’s guide, click here.