The Moline City Council will hold a roundtable discussion tonight (March 15) at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 619 16th St.

The session will focus on building needs, specifically the creation of a new “One Stop Shop,” as well as improvements to City Hall and the start of discussion on replacement of the Central Fire Station.

Moline may establish a “One Stop Shop” at its Public Works Department, 3635 4th Ave.

One Stop Shop: One of Council’s 2022 strategic goals is the creation of a “One Stop Shop” that would consolidate all zoning, code enforcement, licensing, permitting planning and development processes in one place with the goal of improving service delivery to residents, businesses and developers.



Currently, those functions are spread among three buildings: City Hall, Public Works and Central Fire. The One Stop Shop would put all those processes under one roof.



After reviewing several options, it has been determined the best place to put this One Stop Shop is at the Public Works Building (3635 4th Ave.), which was purpose-built for future expansion, has ample parking and is easily accessible to the public, according to a city release. Expanding at an existing location would also keep costs lower compared to acquiring new property and/or building new.



Under this plan, Community and Economic Development services would move out of City Hall and Finance would move out of Central Fire (1630 8th Ave.), which is where it’s been located since the new police facility was built in 2007, replacing the old City Hall annex. Building permits, engineering, and code enforcement would remain at Public Works.



Consolidating all those functions in one location will expedite requests for things like permitting and simplify the processes for all – regardless of whether it’s an individual homeowner seeking a simple building permit for an addition or a developer planning a large multimillion dollar project.

City Hall: As planning for the One Stop Shop progressed, it became apparent space use at City Hall also needed to be addressed. The changes proposed would make City Hall primarily an administrative center and the relocation of Finance there will require additional office space.



City Hall’s lower level has been effectively vacant for more than 10 years, serving mostly as a repository for paper records, many of which are obsolete and the rest of which need to be digitized for safekeeping.



Under the plans being discussed, City Hall’s lower level would be renovated, modernized and converted into a breakroom/cafeteria for city employees as well as retaining some space for records storage.

Central Fire Station: Finally, the current condition of Central Fire must be examined. Initially, Central Fire was to be either renovated or demolished in the mid-2000s when the new police station was built. Since that time, conditions have deteriorated further, despite modest repairs and renovations. City Council will discuss whether the building has outlived its useful life and whether any further repairs or modifications would be sunk costs.



Replacing Central Fire would require substantial levels of financial investment and how to do so must be studied and the work needs to begin now. Any new facility must be right-sized for current and future needs. This is a very preliminary stage of the discussion and it needs to start with an assessment of current condition and future needs.

“These are public buildings and we owe it to the public to ensure they are safe, welcoming and functional,” City Administrator Bob Vitas said in the release.