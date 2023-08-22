The Moline City Council will vote on some major projects for the city. The first involves redeveloping the riverfront, and the second involves the proposed waste transfer site near the airport.

During the meeting, there will be a vote on a resolution for a contractor agreement with MKSK.

The company will take the lead in developing the master plan for the future of moline’s riverfront. The council will also vote on a resolution to approve development of land near the Quad Cities International Airport. The site will be used as a waste transfer site for Lakeshore Recycling System. The proposed site has caused concern for businesses near the area.

Additionally, the Green Valley Softball Complex is looking to upgrade. The council will vote on adding artificial turf for the eight softball fields. Moline’s Parks and Recreation Director says the new turf will pay for itself in the long run.

The City Council meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. For more information, click here.