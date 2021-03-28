Moline city leader and city council candidates held a rally just days from local elections

Moline city leader and city council candidates held a rally on Sunday just days from local elections in the Quad Cities.

The event took place at the Esperanza Center in Moline, this was an opportunity for voters to meet with candidates before heading to the polls.

Adaline Reedy was one of the many who attended the Rally for Change, she said was able to talk with candidates about issues she’s concerned about.

“I think it’s important so you can make sure that your views a line with the candidates it’s important to understand the issues that they support and make sure that you’re also giving them issues that are important to you that they can bring to the table,” said Reedy.

David Gass said he was glad the weather didn’t stop people from attending the event.

“It’s great to meet them in person down here the candidates it’s not the nicest day it’s windy and chilly but we have a great turnout,” said Gass. “It’s the best way to get to know someone personally as oppose to Facebook or social media those things are great but having a one on one conversation with an elected official is the best way to get to know someone.”

John Reedy took this day as a way to see what candidates have to offer.

“It’s great having them available to us to be able to ask them questions and basically get to know more about them,” said Reedy.

He has some issues that he would like to see resolved in his hometown of Moline.

“Roads have been number one and just the turn over in city hall that’s probably affected the city more than anything,” said Reedy.

Earyl voting has started and polls will be open through Election Dat which is April 6.