The Moline Breakfast Optimist Club donated winter clothes and accessories to Quad Cities students to ensure kids can bundle up for winter.

Students at the Jefferson Early Education Center received brand-new coats, along with sneakers and hats and mittens.

This is an annual event that uses donations to help fund the “Shoes and Coats that Fit” program.

The chairman of the program says their mission is to help ensure students are warm from head to toe.

“Sometimes they have to wait for a bus, because they do bus them up here, and they need to be warm and comfortable,” said Patrick Wendt, club chairman. “So we expanded it from shoes to shoes and coats, and mittens and hats, and all of the things that you need.”

Wendt says the club has donated more than 2,000 pairs of shoes and more than 300 coats since the program began 23 years ago.

