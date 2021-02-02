Moline-Coal Valley District plans Virtual Community Conversations

The Moline-Coal Valley community is invited to join Superintendent Rachel Savage and

school board members for a Virtual Community Conversation meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday,

Feb. 9.

Because of COVID-19 concerns and social distancing, the meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. An additional Virtual Community Conversation meeting will be held over the lunch hour from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

Community Conversations provide an opportunity to connect with parents, as partners,

and to provide a forum to ask questions and provide feedback. Instructions on how to join the

Zoom meeting are on the district website (molineschools.org). Click on the Virtual

Community Conversation link under Upcoming Events to join.

