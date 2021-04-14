Moline-Coal Valley district sets kindergarten registration, open house



A kindergarten registration and open house will be held at all Moline-Coal Valley elementary schools from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

Parents, along with their student(s) who will begin kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year, should plan to attend, a news release from the district says.

Children that will be age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 20121, are eligible to begin school in the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents should call their child’s school ahead of time to begin the registration process before attending on April 22. Parents should also bring a certified birth certificate to registration.

All buildings will follow mandated social-distancing guidelines and face coverings must be worn.

Parents unsure about school their child should attend should call the district office at 309-743-8103 for more information.