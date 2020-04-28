Moline-Coal Valley School Board approves new Washington Elementary Principal

The Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education approved an administrative recommendation to hire Brian Price as the Washington Elementary School Principal for the 2020-2021 school year. This decision came at a board meeting on April 27.

Price is currently the Associate Principal at Edward Stone Middle School in Burlington, Iowa. He will replace current principal, Dr. Brian Prybil who has been promoted to Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Teaching and Learning.

Biran Price, 2020-2021 Washington Elementary School Principal

Price is a 1997 University of Northern Iowa graduate, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Secondary Education. He earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Northern Iowa in 2003. He has spent time at Hayes Elementary and J.B. Young K-8 in Davenport, Iowa.

In a statement released Monday, the school district said, “Mr. Price will make a significant contribution to Washington Elementary School. The Moline-Coal Valley School District is excited to welcome Mr. Brian Price to our school district community.”