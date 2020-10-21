Moline- Coal Valley School District hold virtual conversation for parents

Concerns about balancing the pandemic and school in the Moline- Coal Valley School District dominated a virtual conversation with the school board on Tuesday night.



Parents raised their concerns about remote learning, COVID-19 and social distancing on campus during the hour long session.



The school district plans to conduct a survey to learn how to help students during the crisis.



The district is also working with the Rock Island County Health Department when it comes to new cases.



“Having the county health department as partners really help me inform the educators in making decisions that while they may not be best for learning they’re best for keeping people safe so they’ve been great partners we communicate with them sometimes on the daily,” said Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage.



The school district is also working on adding more resources to help students.