Moline-Coal Valley School District moving to full-time remote learning

The Moline-Coal Valley School District will transition to full-time remote learning starting on Monday, November 16 and continuing to Tuesday, January 5, 2021, after the Board of Education approved the change at Monday’s meeting.

The move is due to a rapid increase of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the district.

There are a total of 16 blended learning days, four next week and 12 between Thanksgiving and winter break, that will switch to remote learning.

For now, the district plans to return to in-person/blended learning on January 5, but the Board of Education is going to reevaluate the seven blended learning days from January 5 to January 14 at the December 14 meeting.

All the district schools will be cleaned and sanitized during the closure.

Free meal pick-up will continue for any remote learning students in the district on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Wilson and John Deere Middle Schools from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There will be no meal pick-up during the week of November 23 through November 27 due to the Thanksgiving break.