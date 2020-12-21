Moline-Coal Valley School District returning to blended learning January 19

The Moline-Coal Valley School District announce Monday that it will return to blended in-person learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, for the start of the third quarter and second semester.

Following a winter break of December 21-January 4, full remote learning will resume for all students on Tuesday, January 5, and will continue in full remote through Friday, January 15, 2021. Full remote learning has been extended through January 15 for safety reasons, allowing adequate time for quarantine following the holidays.

The first day of blended in-person learning will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021. There is no school on Monday, January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday.

In the current blended learning model, Group A students attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday and Group B attend in-person on Wednesday and Thursday.

Students are in full remote on the

opposite days and on Fridays. Families that chose full remote at the start of the second quarter can opt back in to blended in-person learning from January 4-16.