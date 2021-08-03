Moline-Coal Valley school district to vote on masks for upcoming school year

The Moline-Coal Valley School will vote on the use of masks at a special meeting on Thursday, August 5th.

If approved, the proposed measure would “strongly recommend” the use of masks by all staff and secondary students and require masks for all elementary students. Those policies could be adjusted as positivity rates and the age range for vaccinations change.

The Moline-Coal Valley school year starts Tuesday, August 17th.

The Rock Island-Milan school district started school on Monday with similar mask policies.

The public can attend the meeting in person or virtually. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.