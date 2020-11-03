Moline-Coal Valley Schools closed in observance of Election Day

All Moline-Coal Valley Schools and the district’s office will be closed Tuesday in observance of Election Day.

The announcement was made as a reminder to parents, guardians and students Monday via the school district’s Facebook page.

“Illinois legislature and Governor Pritzker enacted Senate Bill 1863, making Nov. 3, 2020, a legal holiday,” said the school district, adding the bill applies to “all public schools” and “state and local government offices across the state.”

No in-person or remote learning will take place during this time.