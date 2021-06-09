Moline-Coal Valley Schools conducting summer preschool screenings

Children aged 3 to 5 who live in the Moline-Coal Valley School District can get a preschool screening, including vision and hearing screenings from, June 7 through July 21.

The one-on-one screenings last about 45 minutes and are conducted at the Jefferson Early Childhood Center located at 3010 26th Avenue in Moline by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 309-743-1904.

The screenings are to monitor children’s development and can also help determine if children are eligible for state funded, district sponsored, preschool programs. Screening areas include vision, hearing, speech, development levels, behavior, self-help skills and motor skills.

The monthly screenings during the school year will resume on August 2.