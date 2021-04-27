Moline-Coal Valley Schools holding special community conversation

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is holding a special community conversation meeting on Tuesday, May 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at the Moline High School.

“It is our goal to learn from the student events that took place recently at Moline High

School referencing racial bias and discrimination. As a district, we would like to engage with

parents, community members and leaders on how best to ensure we are doing all we can to coach

and guide our youth in a way that encourages respect and acceptance of all,” said Superintendent

Dr. Rachel Savage.

Due to state health and safety guidelines, the conversation will be limited to 150 participants. The Performance Arts Center auditorium, lobby and cafeteria will be used with 50 participants in each location. Masks are required to be worn.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and will close once the participant limit is reached.