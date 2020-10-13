Moline-Coal Valley Schools holding virtual community conversation

Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent Rachael Savage and School Board members are hosting a virtual community conversation meeting on Tuesday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Residents of the Moline-Coal Valley School District are invited to join the in on the meeting that, due to COVID-19 concerns, will be held remotely via Zoom.

This will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions and give feedback.

Instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting are available on the district website.