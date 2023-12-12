A plan to create a new Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in downtown Moline moved forward Tuesday night.

A TIF District is a special tax designation to bring economic development to a certain area. The city council is considering a district around the old JC Penney building.

On Tuesday night, the city approved a contract with a consulting company to gauge the district’s feasibility.

Moline’s city administrator says the goal is to turn the old building into housing.

“We’re looking for affordable housing, looking for workforce housing,” said Bob Vitas. “There’s just not enough of it so it’s become a top priority to pursue.”

The city’s plan would be to put 32 apartments in the building.