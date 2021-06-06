Moline Council will approve new city administrator on Tuesday

The Moline City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve an employment agreement with Bogdan Vitas, Jr., to serve as city administrator.

Vitas will join the city on June 14, a news release says.

Vitas has significant local government experience in economic development, urban planning, tax increment financing, and business attraction and retention. Major project accomplishments include financial restructuring of the TIF in Lake Zurich, Illinois; attraction of Walmart Corporation’s New England distribution center in Lewiston, Maine; and attraction of Kimberly Clark Corp.’s research and development center and a new manufacturing facility in Menasha, Wisconsin.

Most recently, Vitas served as town manager in South Palm Beach and city manager in Key West, Florida, where he negotiated redevelopment of the U. S. Navy’s Truman Waterfront for public use.

The city selected Vitas from a field of candidates presented by Baker Tilly USA, a public-sector executive recruitment firm based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Vitas has a master’s degree in public affairs, with an urban management and urban development concentration from Northern Illinois University, with U. S. Department of Homeland Security FEMA certifications.