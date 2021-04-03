Moline crews respond to report of house fire Saturday evening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moline crews responded to a report of a structure fire shortly after 6:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the area of 27th Street and Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw hoses stretched across 27th Street and several firefighters investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story