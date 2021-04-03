Moline crews respond to report of house fire Saturday evening

Moline crews responded to a report of a structure fire shortly after 6:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the area of 27th Street and Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw hoses stretched across 27th Street and several firefighters investigating the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.