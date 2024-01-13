Residents who are calling police or fire departments to report or inquire about snow plowing in residential areas are adversely impacting emergency services dispatching.

So says the city of Moline in a Saturday morning release. The local 911 dispatch center has been getting a high volume of calls from residents requesting plowing residential streets, interfering with higher priority calls, Moline city spokesman Tory Brecht said Saturday.

Residents in need of emergency services such as police, fire, or who notice downed limbs or power lines in roadways, should call 911 rather than using the non-emergency lines for police and fire.

Residents can call 309-524-2400 for non-emergency public works needs.