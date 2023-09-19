A 29-year-old Moline woman who, police allege, rammed multiple squad cars in an April incident, has been placed on probation, court records show.

Court records say that on Friday, Kailyn Pauley appeared in Scott County Court for sentencing.

Kailyn Pauley (Scott County Jail)

Earlier, court records show Pauley had pleaded guilty to

a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, for which she was sentenced to a period not to exceed 10 years.

a charge of eluding while in possession of drugs and was sentenced to a period not to exceed five years.

assault on a peace officer with a weapon and was sentenced to a period not to exceed five years.

possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and was sentenced to a period not to exceed 360 days.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, or at the same time.

“However, said sentence of incarceration is suspended, and (Pauley) is placed on probation pending good behavior for a period of three years,” court records show, “unless sooner released by the Court upon recommendation by the probation officer.”

Specific conditions of probation include that she obtain a substance-abuse evaluation and successfully complete any recommended treatment; obtain a mental health evaluation and successfully complete any recommended treatment; abstain from the use of alcohol and controlled substances and submit to random urinalysis testing to ensure compliance; enter and successfully complete the program at the LifeHouse Women’s Home; and any other condition the probation officer sets, according to court records.

About LifeHouse

According to its mission statement, LifeHouse exists to “provide an encouraging and safe environment to empower women on a journey to seek improvement in their health and give them hope and freedom from strongholds through education and spiritual direction so they can find their purpose through Christ and live a productive and addiction-free life.”

The incident in April

About 1:35 a.m. April 29, an Iowa State Trooper was notified that a vehicle had fled a Scott County Deputy during a traffic stop. The trooper relocated a truck matching the description at about 1:41 a.m. headed east on Interstate 74 north of 53rd Street, according to arrest affidavits.

The truck was traveling with no red lights to the rear and a single white light on the passenger side and no registration tag, police allege. The trooper activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens and began to pursue the truck, which began eluding.

“The truck increased its speeds in excess of 90 mph while on I-74 going under 53rd Street. Bettendorf PD was in the area and able to deploy stop sticks near the interchange for Spruce Hills Road, successfully deflating two tires,” a trooper alleges in affidavits.

The pursuit continued on I-74 as another trooper and Bettendorf Police joined the pursuit. “A rolling roadblock was attempted and during the process the driver began to knowingly and willfully ram into multiple cruisers with lights and sirens activated,” court records say.

The vehicles sustained damage “from the violent contact,” affidavits show.

“When the truck became pinned against the concrete wall and our cruisers, the driver continued to push the accelerator down trying to drive through my cruiser while I was exiting,” a trooper alleged in affidavits.

“The driver was then given verbal commands which she failed to obey and had to physically be removed from the vehicle through the window. She was then taken into custody and treated for minor injuries sustained during apprehension,” a trooper wrote in affidavits.

An open container of whiskey was on the passenger flood board. During a search, “several syringes were located loaded with a maroon liquid accompanied by a small bag with white substance that was field tested positive for methamphetamine,” according to affidavits.