Moline earns $250,000 Strong Communities Program Grant

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the selection of the City of Moline as recipient of a grant under the Strong Communities Program.

The City of Moline will receive $250,000 as part of the Round 1 awards, a news release says. A total $10 million in grant funding was made available to municipalities, counties and land banks to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts in communities across the state.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority granted awards of up to $250,000 to local government agencies with the City of Moline receiving the full amount. According to Marty Vanags, interim city administrator: “One of the top goals of the Moline City Council is revitalization of neighborhoods and the grant will further this effort. We are grateful to the State of Illinois Housing Development Authority for recognizing our leadership in rebuilding neighborhoods so crucial to economic development and growth.”

The Strong Communities Program was created in 2020 and provides funds to local agencies to address affordable housing needs and community revitalization efforts. The purpose of the program is to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use through rehabilitation and provide funds for demolition in cases where properties are beyond repair and negatively impacting neighboring residences.

The goal of the Strong Communities Program is to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce

crime, generate additional tax revenue and attract further community investment. The program grant award will help preserve existing affordable housing stock in proximity to community amenities, such as schools, parks, medical facilities, shopping, jobs and transportation.

The City of Moline intends to use the funding to support the development of a land bank which will include costs incurred for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation and demolition of abandoned residential property.

“The full award amount provided to the City of Moline is indicative of the high level of success and expertise that the City of Moline has shown over the years when it comes to the rehabilitation of our housing stock and improving our neighborhoods,” At-large Aldermen Sonia Berg said. “We are delighted to have this grant award to further continue our proactive steps in maintaining and

improving our housing stock.”

Berg is a member of the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board of Directors, appointed by Governor Pritzker in October of 2019.