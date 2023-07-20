For a second year in a row, Moline’s Finance Department has earned a national Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, a news release says.

The award was officially presented to members of the Finance Department at the Tuesday, July 18, City Council Meeting. Out of about 20,000 cities in the United States, only 1,169 achieve this

distinction from the GFOA. Only 51 Illinois cities have been recognized, the release says.

According to the organization’s award letter, to receive the award, Moline’s Finance Department had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. Guidelines assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communication device.

“Not many cities reach this level of financial reporting ever, or even pursue it,” said City Administrator Bob Vitas. “The fact our Finance Department pursues it and achieves it is remarkable.”

Moline was a first-time winner of the award last year. Vitas said the Finance Department sets a high bar for itself. “This demonstrates to the public that we are transparent and that we are

accountable,” he said. “It gives our residents a clear picture of what this city is doing with their tax dollars on all fronts.”