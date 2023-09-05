The Moline Police Department and the East Moline Police Department are working with Hyundai to give away steering wheel locks to Rock Island County drivers. They hope these locks will help fight the rising method of theft popularized on TikTok.

Officers from the departments will be at Green Hyundai, 6801 44th Avenue in Moline on Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Qualified drivers can get a steering wheel lock for free to help secure their Kias or Hyundais from theft. Eligible drivers must be residents of Rock Island County and present valid identification and vehicle registration of a Kia or Hyundai built from 2011-2022. The vehicle must also be registered to an address in Rock Island County. The departments have 240 steering wheel locks to distribute and are available while supplies last.

(Moline Police Department)

Hyundai is working to fix about four million affected vehicles with a software upgrade. Find out if your vehicle is eligible to schedule your software upgrade here. Green Hyundai service technicians can also help at the dealership. Kia is also working to roll out a free, enhanced security software upgrade nationwide to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems. Find out if your vehicle is eligible to schedule an upgrade here.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has also urged federal courts to strengthen a private, consumer class-action settlement with Hyundai and Kia by requiring the companies to recall or buy back the theft-prone vehicles and update them with engine-immobilizer technology. Click here to read more.