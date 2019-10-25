Moline Family Dental holds adult free dentistry day

A local dental practice provided free dental care in the Quad Cities Friday.

That came courtesy of Moline Family Dental.

Dental care can cost thousands of dollars a year out of pocket if you don’t have insurance.

The dentists performed cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients older than 18. There is evidence that links oral health to overall health, and well-being. More than 100 medical conditions like diabetes, and oral cancer can be detected through oral exams.

The dentists say it feels good to do this work.



Dr. Peter Priog, Dentist at Moline Family Dental says, “It’s definitely a need in the community for it. We have patients all the time who come in and they always have trouble getting dental care, because of lack of insurance or some kind of financial need, so it’s always good to help out how we can and give back to the community.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says about 108 million Americans don’t have dental coverage.

