Moline Family Dental to offer free services to patients on Adult Free Dentistry Day

This Friday, October 25, residents in the Moline community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services.

Dr. Pete Pirog, Dr. Nathaniel Hyatt and the rest of the Moline Family Dental team will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Adult Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

Moline Family Dental will offer cleanings, fillings and extractions to patients ages 18 and older between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday at their office, located at 4100 10th Street Drive. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Pirog. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Hyatt. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

Increasing evidence continues to link oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions—including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer—may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Adult Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Pirog.

The Moline Family Dental team is proud to serve the Moline community by providing first-class general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry and outstanding patient service.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 309-517-6789 or visit www.MolineFamilyDental.com.