After national searches, the city of Moline has hired new directors of engineering, public works, and community/economic development.

The new director of engineering has nearly three decades of experience. David Dryer, P.E., has accepted the position, after having worked as county engineer in Jackson County, Iowa.

Dryer, a native of Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, has also worked in public works roles in Alabama, Florida, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Dryer will be responsible for directing projects and the daily operations of the Engineering Department and working closely with the City Council in delivering infrastructure improvement projects, according to a city release.

“I’m excited to be working for the city and to begin working with the administration, Council and city staff in achieving the goals of making Moline one of the best places to visit, live and work,” Dryer said. “I’m eager to begin working with the Engineering team in moving projects forward.”

Dryer will begin his role on June 6.

In the past week, Moline has announced the hiring of three department directors. In addition to Dryer, the city is bringing in Ryan HvitlØk as Community and Economic Development Director and Michael Doi as Director of Public Works.

Ryan HvitlØk is Moline’s new community and economic development director.

Ryan HvitlØk accepted the job of community and economic development director, a post that has been vacant since 2019. HvitlØk comes to Moline from Hutchinson, Kan., where he was director of planning and development. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Minnesota State University.

HvitlØk is a certified planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners as well as a Certified Floodplain Manager.

“I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities this position provides and am excited to work with and become a part of the Moline community,” HvitlØk said. “I appreciate the trust and confidence of the City Council and City administration and I am ready to hit the ground running on day one.”

The city’s new director of public works is Michael Doi, who most recently was Street Superintendent in Collinsville, Ill.

Previously, Doi was public works director in several smaller cities in Missouri. He is familiar with the Quad Cities, having formerly worked as street superintendent for the city of Davenport.

Doi earned a bachelor of arts degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri and holds Professional Engineering Licenses in Missouri and Illinois.

“As a public works professional, I look forward to combining my thirty plus years of experience in public works and city government with the wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise already existing in Moline to continue fostering the city’s proud past, exciting present and promising future in alignment with the goals and objectives of the Council and City Administrator,” Doi said