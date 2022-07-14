After 34 years with the Moline Fire Department, Chief Jeffrey Snyder is retiring on Aug. 29, 2022.

Chief Snyder started his career with the department on the same day in 1988, rising through the ranks before being appointed Interim Chief in July 2017 with the retirement of the former Public Safety Director. Following a national search, Snyder was promoted to chief on Jan. 10, 2018, according to a city release Thursday.

Moline Fire Chief Jeffrey Snyder

In his retirement notice to the city, Snyder said: “I have been blessed with experiences that I could never have imagined as I began my career, friendships which enriched me and a sense of accomplishment that I leave the department in the capable hands of the men and women of the Moline Fire Department. Their dedication to the mission of saving lives and protecting property is unyielding.”

Upon learning of Chief Snyder’s upcoming retirement, the city completed an internal recruitment and picked Deputy Chief Steven Regenwether as next Fire Chief.

Deputy Chief Regenwether began his career with the Moline Fire Department on Sept. 14, 1998, serving as a Firefighter/Paramedic, Engineer and Lieutenant before being promoted to Deputy Chief on March 18, 2018. In this role, Regenwether oversees Fire Operations.

With nearly 24-years of experience with the Moline Fire Department, Regenwether also brings with him an Associate Degree in Fire Science from the College of DuPage, as well as the Chief Fire Officer designation from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. He is scheduled to graduate this winter from Columbia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Regenwether

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Moline Fire Department and to be the successor of such a well-respected Fire Chief as Chief Snyder,” Regenwether said in the release. “I understand there are many challenges moving forward, but I am excited about the future of the department, and I am looking forward to the task.”

“Chief Snyder is a well-liked and respected leader throughout the organization and community. He has done an excellent job over the last five years managing and leading MFD,” City Administrator Bob Vitas said. “Chief Snyder gave priority to preparing the future leaders of the department and Deputy Chief Regenwether is well equipped to step into the role and continue building upon the great work that is ongoing.”

In addition, the city is excited about the number of people in the department that have expressed interest in progressing in the department and who are preparing for and willing to take on additional leadership duties, Vitas said.

“There will be many advancement opportunities upcoming for personnel at all ranks where the city will be able to utilize their talents,” he said. “The future is bright for the Moline Fire Department.”