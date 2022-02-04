In 2021, Moline Fire Department personnel responded to more than 7,880 requests for assistance —

ranging from structure fires and motor vehicle accidents to emergency medical responses to river

rescues and searches for missing people.

To maintain a consistent and professional response, the department relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies. Recently, the department was recognized by the Lexipol Connect program for achieving Gold level for consistent and effective dissemination of policies to firefighters, timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring firefighters are properly trained on policies, according to a Friday department release.

Lexipol is the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants; the Connect program tracks the Moline Fire Department’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.

Moline firefighters responded to a structure fire Nov. 18, 2021, on 7th Avenue near 13th Street.

“Policy – and regularly training on policy – is crucial to the success of the department,” Moline Deputy Chief of Operations Steve Regenwether said in the release. “We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and increasing the safety of our firefighters and the citizens of our community.”

The Moline Fire Department’s excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on national best practices, the release said.

“Moline residents should take comfort that their fire department adheres to the highest levels of service and is in a process of continuous improvement through ongoing training,” said City Administrator Bob Vitas. “We are pleased that the Moline department continues to adopt policies that maintain its standard of excellence.”

For more information, visit www.moline.il.us/91/Fire or www.lexipol.com.