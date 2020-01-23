Moline Fire Department responded to fire Thursday morning

At about 8:30 Thursday morning, the Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at a house in the 3900 block of 15th Street B.

When crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the 1 story home. The fire was discovered to be mostly contained to the attic. It was extinguished within 30 minutes, although crews remained on the scene for nearly 2 hours until the investigation was complete. An electrical box in a utility room below the attic was determined to be the cause of the fire.

The fire caused approximately $10,000 in damage.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire but was able to escape without any harm. The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

The Moline Fire Department got additional assistance from the Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments.