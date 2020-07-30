Moline Fire Department to help local organization raise funds for after school programs during Golf Ball Drop

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley had to cancel this year’s Golf Invitational — an event that typically raises $300,000 for the Clubs — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In place of that, the organization is hosting a Golf Ball Drop tomorrow (July 30) at the Robert and Blenda Ontiveros Teen Center, located at 1122 5th Ave. in Moline.

A pre-show will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Golf Ball Drop at noon.

Prior to the drop, each golf ball will be assigned a unique number associated with a donor’s name.

When the clock strikes noon, golf balls will be dropped from a Moline Fire Department truck at the height of 100 feet.

The ball closest to the pin wins. Winners will be announced following the live drop.

The grand prize is $5,000.

Other prizes include:

Short Hills Country Club package

Yeti cooler

Xbox gaming systems

Stainless steel tumblers

Gift cards to Starbucks, Texas Roadhouse, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Finn’s Grill

All proceeds raised from the Golf Ball Drop will help replace funds for after school programs that would have been raised during the 2020 Golf Invitational.

Can’t attend the event? Tune in live via the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley Facebook page.

More information about the Golf Ball Drop and how to enter is here.