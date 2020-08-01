Moline Fire Department’s “Fill the Boot” for MDA goes online

For the past 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has conducted a “Fill the Boot” campaign to help raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), but due to social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the fundraiser cannot be done safely.

So instead, this summer the Moline Fire Department Local 581 is conducting a virtual “Fill the Boot” campaign.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

All the money raised through the Moline Fire Department Local 581 “Fill the Boot” virtual drive will help provide services for people in our community with neuromuscular diseases.

“IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” says MDA CEO and President Lynn O’Connor Vos. “We are so thankful to IAFF and the Moline Fire Department Local 581 continuing their commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.”

To donate to the Moline Fire Department Local 581 “Fill the Boot” campaign, visit this website or text “Boot” to 24325.

The fundraiser ends on Labor Day Weekend.