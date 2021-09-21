Moline fire Monday night leaves home uninhabitable

An investigation is underway to find the cause of a structure fire that happened Monday night in Moline.

Crews from the Moline Fire Department were called to 3032 7th Street at approximately 9:17 p.m., where they found a “medium-sized, two-story, residential structure with light smoke showing from the first floor,” a news release says.

According to the fire department, an “immediate interior attack was made on the fire, which was controlled in approximately twenty minutes.” Crews searched the residence, and the structure was occupied at the time by one female resident and her dog. Both were able to safely exit the structure after smoke detectors were activated.

The total amount of loss is estimated to be approximately $100,000, and the structure has been deemed uninhabitable. An investigation of the fire is currently being handled by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau and is undetermined at this time.

The initial Moline Fire Department response included 17 on-duty personnel, one off-duty chief officer and the fire marshal.

The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy.