The Moline Fire Department responded to two structure fires in the past two days.

At about 5:41 p.m. on Christmas Day, firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 1622 33rd St. The first-arriving fire company arrived in approximately four minutes and reported the structure as a

small, single-story home with light smoke in the residence. Moline Police had arrived on scene prior to the fire department and extinguished most of the fire with an extinguisher, according to a Tuesday release.

Moline Fire entered the residence and completed extinguishment of the fire. Occupying the home at the time of the fire were two residents and two pets that had evacuated prior to fire department arrival. One resident was treated and transported with injuries from the fire by Moline Fire Ambulance.

Fire companies were on scene for about one hour completing salvage and looking for fire

extension. The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three Engine Companies, one Truck Company, two Ambulances and an Incident Commander.

Those agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and Mid-American Energy. At this time, an ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Moline Fire Department.

On Monday, Dec. 26 at 11:46 p.m., the Moline Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Court. The first-arriving fire company arrived in approximately four minutes and reported the structure as a large, multi-story apartment complex with light smoke in the first-floor hallway, the Tuesday release said.

Moline Police had arrived on scene prior to the fire department and began notifying other occupants in the building to exit. Moline Fire Department Engine Company located apartment that was involved. They found dense smoke in apartment on the first floor. The fire was out upon arrival of the Engine Company.

Occupying the apartment at the time of the fire was one resident who was alerted of the fire by a smoke detector. That occupant was able to evacuate on their own. Other occupants on the first floor were also able to evacuate and later allowed back into their apartments.

Fire companies were on scene for about an hour completing ventilation and searching for signs

of fire extension. The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three Engine Companies, one Truck Company, two Ambulances and an Incident Commander.

A Box Alarm was struck for this incident resulting in the assistance of multiple agencies who either participated at the scene or by adding coverage to the city of Moline during the time of the event. Those agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and Mid-American Energy.

An ongoing investigation of this fire also is being conducted by the Moline Fire Department.