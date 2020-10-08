Moline fitness classes help cancer survivors shift their focus from illness to wellness

There’s class to help cancer survivors in Moline.

It’s all to help improve the quality of their lives before, during, and after treatment.

LiveStrong at the two Rivers YMCA is holding free classes twice a week.

Trainers say the feedback they get helps, because cancer can cause a lot of stress.

Elinor Hollenbeck always considered herself an active person. Last year at the height of her treatment for breast cancer, she found herself just sitting around for months.

“It’s a devastating diagnosis,” says Hollenbeck.

A diagnosis she says caused fear and anxiety.

Hollenbeck says, “They said it’s going to be a mastectomy, and I hated that. I hated that. But I’m coping with it.”



One way she has been doing that is by participating in the LiveStrong class at the Two Rivers YMCA.

“When this class started up I thought this is what I need. This will get me off of this chair, and on my legs,” says Hollenbeck.

Jennifer Taylor, Healthy Living Director at the Two Rivers YMCA says the goal of the class is to help people shift their focus from illness to wellness.

“I know the community really needs this, and the need out there for cancer survivors and excersise is huge,” says Taylor.

Hollenbeck says she has been moving better since joining the class.

“I’m able to do things now. Since I’ve been able to get going again,” says Hollenbeck.

The camaraderie survivors like Hollenbeck can get from exercising together with people going through a similar situation is also critical.

Hollenbeck says, “I had nothing before nothing. Then to go from that to having a group to be able to do things with, be with, talk with them, it has made a big difference.”

Class sizes have been limited to six people instead of twelve because of the pandemic.

Classes this fall are already full.

For more information about signing up for spring classes. You can sign up here at the Two Rivers YMCA website.

