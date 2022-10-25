On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., members of the Moline Park Board and City Council will gather to rededicate and relocate a plaque that was originally created after the devastating 1965 Mississippi River flood.

The plaque — next to the new I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path, just west of the circle at the base of 17th Street — salutes area high school and college students that spent hundreds of hours filling sandbags and building temporary walls on both sides of the river in an effort to hold back floodwaters, according to a city of Moline release Tuesday.

The rededicated plaque — from the Moline High classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967 — on the Moline riverfront.

It reads: “Erected by the grateful citizens of this community in tribute to our young people whose willing and tireless assistance during the flood of April 1965 given with no thought of reward or thanks, saved our homes, our industries and perhaps even our very cities.”

Four plaques were created in all, with two each mounted on the former Memorial Bridge between Moline and Bettendorf and the Centennial Bridge between Rock Island and Davenport. Only two remain.

Moline’s last-remaining plaque had been removed from the former tollbooths on the Memorial Bridge and installed along a wall behind the old Montgomery Elevator factory complex. Last summer, Moline historian Frank Ege noticed its deteriorating condition and poor placement and suggested it be refurbished and installed in a more prominent location, the city release said.

“It’s inspirational and that was an important event at the time,” Ege said. “The high school and college kids from all over the Quad Cities worked rain and shine to fill sandbags and help protect the city. It’s inspirational and I think it should be in a spot people can see.”

