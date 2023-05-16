Thirty students were awarded $59,650 in scholarships from endowed funds administered by the Moline Foundation. Students came from schools around the area, as well as two colleges and a homeschooled student.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to celebrate the achievements of the scholars, to work with the evaluators as they select the student most worthy of the award. The root of this success would not be possible without the donors and the legacy of the honored. The stories of these amazing students are memories for the future, forever,” said Krisan Steiger, Goodness Advocate with the Moline Foundation.

“The Moline Foundation is honored to partner with many generous donors whose philanthropic wishes are to help area youth with their academic and career aspirations. Congratulations to the recipients and best wishes,” said Paul Plagenz, president and CEO of the Moline Foundation.

The scholars will be celebrated at a ceremony at the Rock Island Library’s Community Room on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. The Foundation will also recognize them on their website and social media. For more information on the Moline Foundation, click here.

The students and their scholarships include:

Tanner Klockenga, Abington-Avon High School, Martin Ryan Agriculture Scholarship

Quentin Fonesca, Alleman High School, DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship

Katherine Rector, Alleman High School, DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship

Omar Rubalcava, Black Hawk College, Vietnam Veterans Scholarship Quad Cities Chapter 299

Thomas Potter, Home School, Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

Sheridan Hank, Iowa State University, Ina Duncan Banks Memorial Scholarship

Fatoumata Bah, Moline High School, Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

Maranda Bargren, Moline High School, Hazel Van Arsdale Memorial Scholarship

Maranda Bargren, Moline High School, Lee McAllister Memorial Scholarship

Abby Comp, Moline High School, Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

Abby Comp, Moline High School, Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship

Jack Curyn, Moline High School, Moline High School Class of ’65 Scholarship

Brock Dzekunskas, Moline High School, Ronald Inskeep Scholarship – Baseball

Bennett Glessner, Moline High School, Dennis Armstrong Scholarship (Bass Fishing)

Bennett Glessner, Moline High School, Moline High School Class of ’65 Scholarship

Anandi Gogheem, Moline High School, Dolores A. Hulse-Dilulio Scholarship

Bradley Griffin, Moline High School, Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship – Trade

Lillian Oswald, Moline High School, Chris “SPEY” VanSpeybroeck Memorial Scholarship

Jacqueline Raya, Moline High School, Jack Dye Scholarship

Nabila Saam, Moline High School, Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

Elle Spence, Moline High School, Stan Woods Scholarship

Janice Tsogbe, Moline High School, Srikanth Yerra Memorial

Macyn Walston, Moline High School, Maggie Webb Scholarship

Macyn Walston, Moline High School, Lee Womack Scholarship Fund

Hunter Warren, Moline High School, Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship – Trade

Carly Anderson, Sherrard High School, Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

Kyla Elsbury, Sherrard High School, Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

Sarah Gibson, Sherrard High School, Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

Hailie Shemek, Sherrard High School, Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

Nathan Strandberg, Sherrard High School, Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

Ryley Zippe, Sherrard High School, Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

Kayla Rice, Rock Island High School, Chapman Family Scholarship

Maya Avila, United Township High School, Doug Reynolds Rotary Scholarship