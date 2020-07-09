Moline Foundation announces 2020 scholarship winners, surprises 29 students with additional $1,000

“Nothing about spring 2020 has been usual for graduating seniors and college students,” says The Moline Foundation.

This year, in addition to awarding regular scholarships, the foundation provided students from the Class of 2020 with an extra $1,000.

The Moline Foundation also delivered a personalized yard sign, letter of recognition, brightly colored Mylar balloon and an award certificate to the home of each of the individual scholarship recipients.

Furthermore, each student is being featured in a daily “Scholarship Winner Spotlight” post on the foundation’s Facebook page and website.

“I never was lucky enough to get any scholarship before. I just want to say a big THANK YOU to all the board, the Hanson siblings and to all the donors that made all these possible. You all are helping the community one person/student at a time. My family and I will forever be grateful,” said Joan Selhost, who received the Clement T. Hanson Scholarship. “Also, thank you for the $1,000 scholarship bonus. That was such a surprise!”

2020 Scholarship Winners

Deborah Arul, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Chris “Spey” VanSpeybroeck Memorial Scholarship and the $1,000 Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship and is planning to attend Yale University.

Dede Barrigah, of United Township High School, won the $6,000 Doug Reynolds Rotary Scholarship Fund and is planning to attend Black Hawk College.

Manuela Chavez, of Moline Senior High School, won the $6,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship and $1,000 Moline Kiwanis Charitable Foundation Scholarship and is planning to attend Augustana College.

Steven Christensen, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship and is planning to attend Illinois State University.

Guadalupe Cuellar, of Moline Senior High School, won the $6,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship and is planning to attend the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Tristan Edwards, of Moline Senior High School, won the $6,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship and is planning to attend Benedictine University.

Alexis Golden, of Black Hawk College, won the $1,000 Srikanth Yerra Memorial Scholarship and is planning to attend Bradley University.

Laila Haley, of Sherrard High School, won the $1,000 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship and is planning to attend Indiana Wesleyan University.

Grace Hoffpauir, of Sherrard High School, won the $1,000 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship and is planning to attend YWAM San Diego/Baja.

Emily Howard, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Lee McAllister Memorial Scholarship and the $1,000 Lee Womack Scholarship and is planning to attend Indiana Wesleyan University.

Samuel Jenkins, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Jack Dye Scholarship and is planning to attend Belmont University.

Arron Kristof won the $1,200 Vietnam Veterans Scholarship/Assistance for Veterans Chap. 299 and is planning to attend Western Illinois University.

Gabriel Lareau, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Hazel Van Arsdale Memorial Scholarship and is planning to attend the University of Illinois.

John Melton, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Moline High School Class of ’65 Scholarship and is planning to attend Augustana College.

Sofía Mojica, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Moline Kiwanis Charitable Foundation Scholarship and is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Elexus Mowery won the $1,000 Ina Duncan Banks Memorial Scholarship to continue attending Monmouth College.

Perla Peralta-Flores won the $3,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship to continue attending Black Hawk College.

Maddie Peterson, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship and is planning to attend Bradley University.

Maggie Pope, of Sherrard High School, won the $1,000 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship and is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Taylor Puglisi, of Moline Senior High School, won both the $1,000 Dolores A. Hulse-DiIulio Scholarship and the $1,000 Maggie Webb Scholarship and is planning to attend West Point.

Jarod Raber, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Moline High School 1962 Michael J. Warren Memorial Scholarship and is planning to attend Bradley University.

Makayla Rangel, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Moline Kiwanis Charitable Foundation Scholarship and is planning to attend St. Ambrose University.

Chloe Rouse, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship and $1,000 Stan Woods Scholarship and is planning to attend Purdue University.

Kate Schaechter, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship and is planning to attend Drake University.

Joan Selhost won the $3,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship to continue attending Black Hawk College.

Sarah Sorrell, of Sherrard High School, won the $750 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship and is planning to attend Bradley University.

Jesus Villegas Carranza, of Moline Senior High School, won the $1,000 Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship and is planning to attend Black Hawk College.

Carley Whitsell, of Sherrard High School, won the $750 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship and is planning to attend Black Hawk College.

Taylor Williams, of Sherrard High School, won the $1,000 Sherrard Academic Foundation.