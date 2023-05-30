Tuesday, May 30, 2023
The Moline Foundation Announces Spring Grant Awards
The Moline Foundation Board approved $235,000 in grant funding for 43 area nonprofit organizations. The Foundation received applications for capital and program expenses. These grants will help local nonprofits expand services, upgrade technology and offer programming.
“Our board and staff are thrilled to receive funding towards the living room restoration at Deere-Wiman House,” said Heather Calvert, Executive Director. “Local partnership and investment are critical for nonprofit organizations like ours and allow us to share the history and beauty of the home and family with guests from around the world.”
“A mother and her children have fled from a domestic abuse situation. She has been in a shelter, but now has found housing, however she has nothing but clothing on her back,” said Karen VanDeCasteele, Executive Director. “When Humble Dwellings is contacted, our mission is to restore dignity and hope by transforming living spaces into a warm and inviting home using donated furnishings and household goods. The Moline Foundation Grant Award will help these families with the items we struggle to acquire, particularly dressers.”
Local nonprofits that received grants this year include:
100 Black Men Quad Cities, HBCU Initiative $7,500
Association of Fundraising Professionals, strengthening QC area nonprofits $2,500
Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope, expanding services and programs $7,500
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, summer programming for underserved youth $7,500
Childrens’ Therapy Center of the QC, facilities upgrades $5,000
Christ United Methodist Church of QC, East Moline and Silvis Food Pantries $2,500
Community Health Care, Moline pediatric clinic improvements $7,500
Community Resources and Learning Center, programs and services $5,000
Dress for Success, Women United Together with One Voice $2,500
EveryChild, technology upgrades $3,500
Family Resources, saving services for crime victims $5,000
Figge Art Museum, Big Picture Outreach Programs $3,500
First Tee Quad Cities, program support $5,000
Geneseo Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, handicap accessible ramp $5,000
Genesius Guild, Othello production costs $3,000
Gigi’s Playhouse Quad Cities, family speaker programs $3,000
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, education programming $5,000
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, accessibility ramps $7,500
Hauberg Civic Center Foundation, Sustainable Revenue Development Initiative $5,000
Humble Dwellings, basic home supplies $5,000
Jamieson Community Center, Mercer County senior services $2,500
Lead(h)er, Strike a Match mentoring program $3,500
League of United Latin American Citizens Council 10, Latino leadership development program $5,000
Living Lands and Waters, Mississippi River floating classroom $5,000
Pregnancy Resources, prenatal vitamins and anti-nausea aids $2,500
Quad Cities Conservation Alliance, programs for disabled persons $2,500
Quad Cities Senior Olympics, program support $2,500
Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation, John Deere Classis Family Care Suite $8,500
Quad Cities Youth Conference, Spring 2024 Conference $3,500
Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra, Bartlett Center Performances and Education Outreach $2,500
River Action, building flood resiliency $2,500
Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center, capital needs for counseling room $2,500
Salvation Army, food pantry program support $5,000
STEAM On Wheels, summer youth programs $7,500
Transitions Mental Health Services, telepsychiatry programs $7,500
Truth First Film Alliance, Last to Fall from Hero Street documentary $2,500
Two Rivers YMCA, summer day camp and nourish program $10,000
Western Illinois University, QC Bilingual Learning Center $6,500
William Butterworth Foundation, living room restoration $40,000
WVIK Quad Cities, launching WVIK News and WVIK Classical $5,000
Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, at risk youth counseling $10,000
“These awards are only possible because of our donor’s generous financial support of our grantmaking endowment,” said Paul Plagenz, President and CEO of The Moline Foundation. “The Moline Foundation is pleased to support these hard-working nonprofit organizations as they improve our area residents’ quality of life.”
