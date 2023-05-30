Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The Moline Foundation Announces Spring Grant Awards

The Moline Foundation Board approved $235,000 in grant funding for 43 area nonprofit organizations. The Foundation received applications for capital and program expenses. These grants will help local nonprofits expand services, upgrade technology and offer programming.

“Our board and staff are thrilled to receive funding towards the living room restoration at Deere-Wiman House,” said Heather Calvert, Executive Director. “Local partnership and investment are critical for nonprofit organizations like ours and allow us to share the history and beauty of the home and family with guests from around the world.”

“A mother and her children have fled from a domestic abuse situation. She has been in a shelter, but now has found housing, however she has nothing but clothing on her back,” said Karen VanDeCasteele, Executive Director. “When Humble Dwellings is contacted, our mission is to restore dignity and hope by transforming living spaces into a warm and inviting home using donated furnishings and household goods. The Moline Foundation Grant Award will help these families with the items we struggle to acquire, particularly dressers.”

Local nonprofits that received grants this year include:

100 Black Men Quad Cities, HBCU Initiative $7,500

Association of Fundraising Professionals, strengthening QC area nonprofits $2,500

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope, expanding services and programs $7,500

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, summer programming for underserved youth $7,500

Childrens’ Therapy Center of the QC, facilities upgrades $5,000

Christ United Methodist Church of QC, East Moline and Silvis Food Pantries $2,500

Community Health Care, Moline pediatric clinic improvements $7,500

Community Resources and Learning Center, programs and services $5,000

Dress for Success, Women United Together with One Voice $2,500

EveryChild, technology upgrades $3,500

Family Resources, saving services for crime victims $5,000

Figge Art Museum, Big Picture Outreach Programs $3,500

First Tee Quad Cities, program support $5,000

Geneseo Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, handicap accessible ramp $5,000

Genesius Guild, Othello production costs $3,000

Gigi’s Playhouse Quad Cities, family speaker programs $3,000

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, education programming $5,000

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, accessibility ramps $7,500

Hauberg Civic Center Foundation, Sustainable Revenue Development Initiative $5,000

Humble Dwellings, basic home supplies $5,000

Jamieson Community Center, Mercer County senior services $2,500

Lead(h)er, Strike a Match mentoring program $3,500

League of United Latin American Citizens Council 10, Latino leadership development program $5,000

Living Lands and Waters, Mississippi River floating classroom $5,000

Pregnancy Resources, prenatal vitamins and anti-nausea aids $2,500

Quad Cities Conservation Alliance, programs for disabled persons $2,500

Quad Cities Senior Olympics, program support $2,500

Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation, John Deere Classis Family Care Suite $8,500

Quad Cities Youth Conference, Spring 2024 Conference $3,500

Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra, Bartlett Center Performances and Education Outreach $2,500

River Action, building flood resiliency $2,500

Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center, capital needs for counseling room $2,500

Salvation Army, food pantry program support $5,000

STEAM On Wheels, summer youth programs $7,500

Transitions Mental Health Services, telepsychiatry programs $7,500

Truth First Film Alliance, Last to Fall from Hero Street documentary $2,500

Two Rivers YMCA, summer day camp and nourish program $10,000

Western Illinois University, QC Bilingual Learning Center $6,500

William Butterworth Foundation, living room restoration $40,000

WVIK Quad Cities, launching WVIK News and WVIK Classical $5,000

Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, at risk youth counseling $10,000

“These awards are only possible because of our donor’s generous financial support of our grantmaking endowment,” said Paul Plagenz, President and CEO of The Moline Foundation. “The Moline Foundation is pleased to support these hard-working nonprofit organizations as they improve our area residents’ quality of life.”

For more information on the Moline Foundation, click here.