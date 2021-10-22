Moline Foundation awarding $285,000 in grants to 31 area nonprofits

The Moline Foundation Board has approved $285,000 in fall grant funding for 31 area non-profit

organizations. The Moline Foundation accepted applications for capital and program expenses.

Tapestry Farms, an urban farm system in the Quad Cities, reclaims underutilized local land to grow fresh vegetables, fruit, herbs, and flowers in local food deserts. Refugees are employed to put their agricultural experience, skills, and talents to work, benefiting their new community and their families.

“The non-profits chosen are committed to improving the quality of life of area residents,” Foundation president/CEO Paul Plagenz said in a Friday release. “The Moline Foundation is proud to support these

organizations as they fulfill their missions through programs and capital projects.”

Brian Ritter, executive director of Davenport’s Nahant Marsh, received a $25,000 grant.

“The Nahant Marsh Education Center has been in existence for 21 years and today we protect over 300 acres and provide annual programming for over 20,000 people. Our current campaign will allow us to expand education and recreation while better protecting the valuable and unique marsh ecosystems,” he said in the release.

The Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport is undertaking a $3.7 million capital campaign.

“The Moline Foundation’s generosity will allow us to construct a new operations building that

will, in part, be used to inspire and train the next generation of conservationists,” he said. Nahant Marsh has raised $2.9 million toward a $3.7-million goal to enhance their education, conservation & research, and recreation programs.

Ann McGlynn, executive director of Davenport’s Tapestry Farms, commented: “As our community looks

forward to welcoming an increased number of refugees from the Democratic Republic of

Congo, Myanmar, and Afghanistan we deeply appreciate this investment. Our greatest hope is

for refugees in the Quad Cities to flourish and to find home once again.

“This gift ensures the work of creating a welcoming community for all will continue,” she said.

The grants reviewed and approved by The Moline Foundation Board include:

Ballet Quad Cities , $2,500 (Educational Programing)

, $2,500 (Educational Programing) Boy Scouts of America – ILLOWA Council, $7,500 (Programs for at-risk youth)

– ILLOWA Council, $7,500 (Programs for at-risk youth) Christian Care , $2,500 (Merger with QC Haven of Hope)

, $2,500 (Merger with QC Haven of Hope) East Moline Main Street , $2,500 (Runners Park Capital Improvements)

, $2,500 (Runners Park Capital Improvements) Family Resources , $7,500 (Parking Lot Capital Improvements)

, $7,500 (Parking Lot Capital Improvements) Fresh Films , $2,500 (Media career pathways for QC youth)

, $2,500 (Media career pathways for QC youth) Friendship Manor , $7,500 (New generator for resident safety)

, $7,500 (New generator for resident safety) Girl Scouts Eastern Iowa Western Illinois , $7,500 (Youth Leadership Programs)

, $7,500 (Youth Leadership Programs) Good Food Collaborative , $5,000 (Victory Garden Expansion)

, $5,000 (Victory Garden Expansion) Hand in Hand, $2,500 (Summer Camp)

$2,500 (Summer Camp) High-Tech Small Towns , $2,500 (Youth Code Camps)

, $2,500 (Youth Code Camps) Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit , $2,500 (Program Support)

, $2,500 (Program Support) Junior Achievement of the Heartland , $12,000 (Youth Program Support)

, $12,000 (Youth Program Support) Lead(h)er , $2,500 (Mentor recruitment and match support)

, $2,500 (Mentor recruitment and match support) Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center , $8,000 (Holiday Program Support)

, $8,000 (Holiday Program Support) Nahant Marsh Education Center , $25,000 (New Building Support)

, $25,000 (New Building Support) Narratives Quad Cities , $2,500 (Youth Life Skills Coaching)

, $2,500 (Youth Life Skills Coaching) New Kingdom Trailriders , $5,000 (Program Support)

, $5,000 (Program Support) Niabi Zoo and Forest Preserve, $2,500 (New Computer Server)

$2,500 (New Computer Server) Project Now , $10,000 (Senior Service Programs)

, $10,000 (Senior Service Programs) Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce , $7,500 (Talent Development Program)

, $7,500 (Talent Development Program) Quad Cities Marathon , $2,500 (Youth Shoes and Race Fees)

, $2,500 (Youth Shoes and Race Fees) Rebuilding Together Henry County , $10,000 (Home repairs and wheelchair ramps)

, $10,000 (Home repairs and wheelchair ramps) Renew Moline, $2,500 (Technology Upgrades)

$2,500 (Technology Upgrades) River Action , $5,000 (Building inclusive trailways)

, $5,000 (Building inclusive trailways) River Bend Food Bank , $100,000 (Support of Expanding to End Hunger Campaign)

, $100,000 (Support of Expanding to End Hunger Campaign) Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center , $5,000 (Program Support)

, $5,000 (Program Support) Tapestry Farms , $10,000 (Expanding capacity for refugee support)

, $10,000 (Expanding capacity for refugee support) Unity House of Davenport , $5,000 (Program Support)

, $5,000 (Program Support) Warren County United Way , $7,500 (Henderson and Mercer County Expansion)

, $7,500 (Henderson and Mercer County Expansion) WQPT – QC Public Television, $10,000 (Education outreach programming)

For more information, visit molinefoundation.org.