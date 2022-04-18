The Moline Foundation has announced its 2022 scholarship recipients.

Following review by volunteer scholarship committees, 29 QC students will receive $51,000 in scholarships this year from the various endowed funds administered at the Moline Foundation. Those involved in the process said this year’s pool of applicants was impressive. “This year was a great year for applicants. The applications really reflect the quality of youth in our community,” Moline Foundation Workforce Development Program Director Susan Zelnio said. “Thanks to the efforts of our community members who made the challenging decisions, and the students who took the time to fill out an application.”

This year’s scholarship winners are as follows:

Alleman High School: Sophia Heim, D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship

Black Hawk College: Carley Whitsell, Ina Duncan Banks Memorial Scholarship

Rock Island High School: Grace Gustafson, Chapman Family Scholarship

United Township High School:

• Koko Barrigah, Chris “Spey” VanSpeybroeck Memorial Scholarship

• Sequoia Shaw, Doug Reynolds Rotary Scholarship

Moline Senior High School:

• Tori Adamson, Dolores A. Hulse-DiIulio Scholarship and Jack Dye Scholarship

• Kiley Bailey, Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

• Noah Cobb, Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship

• Trevor Francque, Stan Woods Scholarship

• Katherine Gass, D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship and Moline High School Class of ’65 Scholarship

• Stephanie Gutierrez-Reyes, Srikanth Yerra Memorial Scholarship

• Zach Hemmen, Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

• Kacie Knary, Maggie Webb Scholarship

• Addison Phillips, Lee McAllister Memorial Scholarship

• Martin Poor, Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship

• Karol Sheese, Hazel Van Arsdale Memorial Scholarship

• Ethan Sountris, Clement T. Hanson Scholarship and Moline High School Class of ’65 Scholarship

• Sydney Stearns, Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

• Mackenzie Wiemers, Lee Womack Scholarship Fund

• Cheyenne Zimmer, Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship

Sherrard High School: Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

• Adam Brimeyer

• Benjamin Churchill

• Wyatt Dochterman

• Charlotte Frere

• Sawyer Mital

• Kacie Swanson

Black Hawk College Veterans Resource Center: Vietnam Veterans of Am. Q.C. Chapter 299 Scholarship

• Angela Fuentes, Moline

• John Saldana, Milan

The Moline Foundation, founded in 1953, is a community foundation which provides grants to health, human services, education, community development, the arts and other charitable organizations which benefit the citizens of Moline and the surrounding area. The Moline Foundation receives and administers charitable gifts for all citizens in a seven-county region including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson and McDonough Counties in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa. For more information, click here.