Moline Foundation now accepting fall 2022 scholarship applications

Effective Monday, Nov. 1, the Moline Foundation is accepting applications for its fall 2022 scholarship program.

This year, the foundation is awarding $60,000 and 32 individual scholarships to a variety of eligible candidates.

“While most scholarships are for current high school seniors planning on attending two or four-year colleges or universities, there are scholarships targeted for technical or trade schools, those currently enrolled in college and for veterans,” said the foundation in a news release. “If the academic program is at an accredited institution, a scholarship can be received.”

Those interested in applying must meet at least one of the following school and residency requirements:

Be a graduating senior of Moline High School, Alleman High School, United Township High School, Rock Island High School or Sherrard High School

Be a Black Hawk College student and live within Moline-Coal Valley School District 40 boundaries

Be a junior or senior in college in the fall of 2021 and a current resident of Rock Island County

Be a Rock Island High School graduate within the past four years (May 2018 and onwards)

The Vietnam Veterans Scholarship is applicable to residents of either Warren, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer or Rock Island in Illinois or Scott County in Iowa

The application process consists of two forms.

The first form is a general application which, after submitting, matches the applicant with all the scholarships for which they qualify and requires:

One transcript

Two letters of reference uploaded onto the application

Answer to “Why are you entering your chosen field of study?”

List of activities/involvement — honors, extracurricular, work, volunteering, etc.

General information

Financial information if the applicant wishes to be considered for scholarships that are based partially on need, including multi-year scholarships (everyone is welcome to apply for these, and a FAFSA EFC and Aid Report is required)

The second application form is specifically for the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 299 Scholarship, which requires the same basic information above with a 1040 instead of FAFSA, three letters of reference, a DD2-14 military service record and an essay answer for “What did you learn during your service in the military?”

Links to the applications can be found here.

Available scholarships include:

Srikanth Yerra Memorial Scholarship

Lee McAllister Memorial Scholarship

Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship

Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

Dolores A. Hulse-DiIulio Scholarship

Maggie Webb Scholarship

Lee Womack Scholarship

Stan Woods Scholarship

D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship

Hazel Van Arsdale Memorial Scholarship

Moline High School Class of ’65 Scholarship

Jack Dye Scholarship

Moline Kiwanis Charitable Foundation Scholarship

Chapman Family Scholarship — new this year

Chris “Spey” VanSpeybroeck Memorial Fund Scholarship

Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

Ina Duncan Banks Memorial Scholarship

Doug Reynolds Rotary Scholarship

Vietnam Veterans Scholarship/Assistance for Veterans Chapter 299

More information about these scholarships is here.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, Feb. 15, 2022.

“The Moline Foundation is honored to partner with donors to fulfill their wishes to help local students pursue their academic and career goals,” said President and CEO Paul Plagenz.

For further assistance with the application process, contact the Moline Foundation’s program director Susan Zelnio by email or by phone at 309-581-2974 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.