Moline Foundation supports community with $1.2 million in 2020

The Moline Foundation allocated more than $1.2 million to area non-profits in 2020, more than any other year in the foundation’s 67-year history.

“Besides grant-making to non-profits, the role of a Community Foundation is to identify and help address community needs. The effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic challenged philanthropic organizations to increase their giving and focus on the expanding and emerging needs of local residents,” said Paul Plagenz, president and CEO of The Moline Foundation, in a news release.

Along with the traditional funding areas of capital and program expenditures, The Moline Foundation also temporarily changed grant criteria to allow for essential operating support. Funding focused on the vital needs of the community including food insecurity, childcare, brain health, workforce development, remote-learning and homelessness.

“The Foodbank is very thankful to The Moline Foundation,” said Mike Miller, president and CEO of River Bend Foodbank. “This spring, when COVID increased food insecurity by over 50%, they supported increased food distribution in Rock Island and the surrounding counties. Now this fall, they invested in expanding our capacity so we can continue to grow toward our ultimate goal of ending hunger in our community. They have made both an immediate and lasting impact.”

“My grandfather Bob Ontiveros, the founder of Mercado on Fifth, always says, ‘Everyone wins when someone gets an opportunity,'” said Maria Ontiveros, president of Mercado on Fifth. “We believe the Mercado building will enhance our support of aspiring entrepreneurs in the Floreciente neighborhood and the greater Quad Cities. It affirms The Moline Foundation shares our vision for creating an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem and cultural destination in the region.”

Moline Foundation Chair Stephen Kruse said the community often has experienced periods of adversity and economic instability. “The foresight of our generous donors who created endowments through legacy giving allowed The Moline Foundation to not only respond significantly in 2020, but remain prepared for future years as well,” he said.