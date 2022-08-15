Moline’s plan to reconstruct 7th Avenue between 12th and 23rd streets – including the addition of a traffic roundabout at 23rd Street and upgrading the entire corridor for multimodal traffic – has received a $3 million boost through a State of Illinois Main Streets Capital Program grant.

The city applied for the grant last January, with the goal of providing funding for the project that is expected to cost a total of $8.6 million, a news release says.

According to the grant application, the condition of 12th Street, 23rd Street, and 7th Avenue are poor and the level of service is suffering.

Two major issues plaguing this transportation corridor include a lack of connectivity to alternative modes of transportation and a relatively poor safety record, the release says. A roundabout is proposed at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 23rd Street for traffic calming and enhanced safety at an intersection that has seen heighten accident rates.

All street corridors will also receive advanced technology lighting, signage and striping for traffic and pedestrians; curb, gutter, and ADA compliant ramps; streetscaping with native vegetation and trees and technology kiosks to disseminate information to bicyclists and pedestrians.

“This project is transformative and will serve as a great example for future street reconstructions using a complete streets model,” said City Administrator Bob Vitas. “It was a collaborative effort with staff from engineering, public works, community and economic development and administration.”

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati also praised city staff for making a compelling case to the state. “This is fantastic news and shows how great our teamwork approach is working,” Rayapati said.

The grants are awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity using funds allocated to them through the Rebuild Illinois Program and expanded upon through the American Rescue Plan. It was part of $106 million in capital grants awarded to 50 Illinois communities through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Street Capital program.

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said he is pleased to see priority projects throughout the Quad Cities, including Moline, well-represented in the program.

“I will continue to fight for additional funding that boosts the Illinois Quad Cities economy,” said Halpin. “I am proud of the work we are able to accomplish when we work together.”